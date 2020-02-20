They don’t understand | The Daily Vulnerable

by Bimpe Aliu

I have made it a habit to be okay with knowing that some people can’t understand.

That’s not because I’m not saying it enough, not because I haven’t repeated this sentence more than four times.

But because when I stutter, as I have every time I talk since primary school, and realise the other person isn’t patient enough to listen, I know I can’t help the person understand.

This little understanding has saved me lots of stress. I only bother explaining to those who are interested and patient to understand.

I don’t know if it’s the best way to cope, but it has helped me a lot.