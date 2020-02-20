They don’t understand | The Daily Vulnerable

by Bimpe Aliu

I have made it a habit to be okay with knowing that some people can’t understand.

That’s not because I’m not saying it enough, not because I haven’t repeated this sentence more than four times.

But because when I stutter, as I have every time I talk since primary school, and realise the other person isn’t patient enough to listen, I know I can’t help the person understand.

This little understanding has saved me lots of stress. I only bother explaining to those who are interested and patient to understand.

I don’t know if it’s the best way to cope, but it has helped me a lot.

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Our Journey Is Joy February 19, 2020

Lies I believed | The Daily Vulnerable

by Damola Morenikeji Maybe you’ve heard those lies too, and believed them. “Women can multitask better than men. As a ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 17, 2020

Men are broken | The Daily Vulnerable

by Ore Fakorede Many boys are raised to feel and express a narrow range of emotions: courage, anger, pride, tough stuff. ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 14, 2020

Feedback Friday: “I won’t avoid life”

Fellow traveller, We love reading your emails, thoughts, and feedback about the TDV pieces you read. We are blessed to be part ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 13, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Thorn

by Pelumi Shittu What do you do when you miss a loved one? What do you do when you sorrowfully ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 12, 2020

Where we belong | The Daily Vulnerable

by Ado Aminu My mother, if she remembers this incident [from what I shared yesterday], might muse not without a ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 11, 2020

When clarity meets action at LifeClass

by Damola Morenikeji One treasured part of the work we do at Joy, Inc. is the ease at which people find ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail