Lagos places 63 under surveillance over Lassa fever, Victor Moses may receive surprise EPL medal | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Lagos records first case of Lassa fever, place 63 persons under surveillance

The Lagos government has placed 63 persons under close monitoring over concerns that they may have come in contact with a Lassa fever patient, currently isolated and receiving treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

State commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on Wednesday disclosed that the index patient, a male, who arrived Lagos from Ebonyi state, was feeling unwell and was admitted at the Lagos Law School clinic but was not getting well after being treated for malaria, before being referred to the Nigeria Air Force Clinic, Onikan, where he was managed further and was referred to LUTH when there was no improvement.

“We have identified 63 of the persons he may have been in contact with since his arrival from Ebonyi State into Lagos, Lagos Law School, the Nigeria Air Force Clinic and LUTH,” Abayomi was quoted to have said.

Victor Moses could receive a Premier League winners’ medal after leaving Liverpool

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Inter Milan winger, Víctor Moses could be in line to receive a Premier League winners medal if the investigations being carried out by UEFA against Manchester City substantially progress. Moses, on loan to Inter Milan from Chelsea for this season, was among the players in the 2013/2014 season who helped Liverpool finish second when he made 19 league appearances for the club on loan from Chelsea.

Manchester City, premier league champions in the 2013/2014 season are under investigation by European football’s ruling body after being found guilty by UEFA’s disciplinary committee of breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules by inflating financial figures and are already facing a possible two-year ban from the Champions League and a £25 million fine.

Major road in Abuja named after Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh

A major road in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja has been named after late Dr. Stella Adadevoh, the medical doctor who played a major role in preventing an Ebola epidemic in Nigeria in 2014. The road, located along Ahmadu Bello Way, close to the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, was renamed after Adadevoh, about six years after she died from the disease in Lagos.

Nigeria needs China’s help in tackling insecurity – Gbajabiamila

House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila on appealed to Chinese authorities for help in tackling insecurity across the country. Gbajabiamila made the appeal while receiving Chinese Ambassador Mr. Zhou Pingjian in Abuja yesterday.

NSA, Monguno and Chief of Staff, Kyari reportedly fighting over a police equipment contract

A new report has revealed that the tussle between National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari is allegedly centered on a lucrative police equipment contract.

A document obtained by Premium Times revealed that Babagana Monguno, a retired major-general lashed out at Kyari for allegedly overriding the President’s directive in the procurement of equipment for the Nigeria Police Force from a firm in the United Arab Emirates.