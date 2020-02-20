Agency for repentant terrorists – The YNaija Cover | 20th February 2020

The Senate on Thursday came under widespread criticism following its deliberations on a bill seeking to establish an agency that would see to the rehabilitation, deradicalization and integration of repentant insurgents in the country.

Entitled ‘National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalisation and Integration of repentant insurgents in Nigeria (Est, etc) Bill, 2020 (SB. 340),’ the bill sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gaidam along with other senators in the chamber was read for the first time during plenary on Thursday at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

While majority of Nigerians have previously criticised and labelled as counter productive, the Operation Safe Corridor of the Nigerian Army, which releases the purported repentant Boko Haram militants into civilian population, having allegedly gone through formal literacy classes, skills acquisition and Islamic Religious Knowledge (IRK) as well as drug and psycho-therapists, ‘the people’s representatives’ went a step higher this Thursday to devote hard-earned resources of taxpayers to such questionable cause.

Reconciling the wave of insecurity across the land and government’s response to it, must be a very difficult thing for every well-meaning Nigerian to successfully achieve at this time. What is the assurance that these so-called repentant terrorists aren’t behind the increased loss of battles we hear of daily through leaked information and strategy? It is indeed worrying times for patriots in this country.

Our take:

Counter-terrorism strategies demands a holistic approach (inclusive of moral implications on the citizenry). We therefore call on the sponsors of this bill to withdraw it, so as not to further dampen the morale of troops on the battlefront as well as create incentives for organised terror and crimes of all forms in this country.

You can also read all of our latest stories using the links below:

The 15 (and a half) trends that will drive the culture in Nigeria this year

Emmanuel Sadi: Trump’s travel ban is barefaced racism

Journalists are trying to take over the government in Cross River; they need support

Privilege corrupts everything in Nigeria, even getting an I.D card

Throwback: ‘Daybreak in Udi’ was the first Nigerian language film to win an Oscar

Burna Boy’s chloroquine inspiration, Feminists on corona virus | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Lagos places 63 under surveillance over Lassa fever, Victor Moses may receive surprise EPL medal | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

They don’t understand | The Daily Vulnerable

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor February 19, 2020

The YNaija Cover – 19th Feburary

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday confirmed its first case of Lassa fever outbreak in the state, saying the patient ...

Bernard Dayo February 18, 2020

The YNaija Cover – 18th February

Nigeria’s national security adviser, Babagana Monguno, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, of undue and dangerous ...

Bernard Dayo February 14, 2020

The YNaija Cover – 14th February

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Duoye Diri, as ...

Op-Ed Editor February 13, 2020

The YNaija Cover – 13th February

Barely 24 hours to the inuaguration of governor elect David Lyon of Bayelsa State, five justices of the Supreme Court presided ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 12, 2020

The Bishop Kukah Controversy – YNaija Cover | 12th February 2020

The last one month appears to have been horrible for citizens in major parts of the North(ern part of Nigeria) ...

Bernard Dayo February 11, 2020

The YNaija Cover – 11th February

The First Lady Aisha Buhari, has met with her predecessor, Mrs Patience Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and shared ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail