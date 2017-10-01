Those calling for Nigeria’s disintegration should think twice – Gowon

Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon has called on those agitating for Biafra to learn from history.

Gowon said this on the sideline of an event organised by “Nigeria Prays” a Non-Governmental Organisation in Abuja, on Saturday.

The former military ruler advised the agitators to consider the sufferings of people in the past.

He said, “Those who think of causing problems for Nigeria should, for God’s sake, think twice. I think we have had Biafra before and it has ended. Don’t resurrect it. Think of the sufferings of the people in those days, don’t recreate it because any leader will not want to be a party to dismembering the country.

“All those who are calling for disintegration, let them think twice. Let them ask, will the authorities accept it? I can assure you I did not accept it and that is the reason why when it was threatened; we had to do something which we didn’t like to do because we know the sufferings of the people.”

On his thoughts for Nigeria at 57, he said, “My prayer to all Nigerians is for them not to think of self interest by pushing for the disintegration of the nation which we had shed blood to sustain. It is more valuable to me than anything and I will certainly not be a party to or support anyone who is fomenting trouble.”