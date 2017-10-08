You can’t ask how much I earn as a Senator, if you are not my constituent – Ben Bruce

Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben-Murray Bruce has said only his constituents can ask him how much he earns as a Senator.

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay had said a senator receives N29 million Naira monthly.

Nigerians have also continued to clamour for the release of how much senators earn.

But in a tweet on Saturday, Bruce said it would be “silly” for critics of the senate’s wage bill to approach him.

“It is silly for anyone to have a problem with the Senate’s salaries and come to me. Go to YOUR own Senator!” he wrote.

Except you are my Constituent, It is silly for anyone to have a problem with the Senate's salaries and come to me. Go to YOUR own Senator! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) October 7, 2017

Recall that the Senator had promised to ensure the reduction of senators’ allowances during his campaign.