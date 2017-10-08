You can’t ask how much I earn as a Senator, if you are not my constituent – Ben Bruce

Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben-Murray Bruce has said only his constituents can ask him how much he earns as a Senator.

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay had said a senator receives N29 million Naira monthly.

Nigerians have also continued to clamour for the release of how much senators earn.

But in a tweet on Saturday, Bruce said it would be “silly” for critics of the senate’s wage bill to approach him.

“It is silly for anyone to have a problem with the Senate’s salaries and come to me. Go to YOUR own Senator!” he wrote.

Recall that the Senator had promised to ensure the reduction of senators’ allowances during his campaign.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

There’s an attempt to create conflict between southern, northern senators – Abaribe

Herman Hembe YNaija

You must return salaries immediately | Supreme Court tells sacked Rep, Hembe

It’s sad states are still owing salaries – FG