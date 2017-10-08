You can’t ask how much I earn as a Senator, if you are not my constituent – Ben Bruce

Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben-Murray Bruce has said only his constituents can ask him how much he earns as a Senator.
Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay had said a senator receives N29 million Naira monthly.
Nigerians have also continued to clamour for the release of how much senators earn.
But in a tweet on Saturday, Bruce said it would be “silly” for critics of the senate’s wage bill to approach him.
“It is silly for anyone to have a problem with the Senate’s salaries and come to me. Go to YOUR own Senator!” he wrote.
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) October 7, 2017
Recall that the Senator had promised to ensure the reduction of senators’ allowances during his campaign.
Corrupt elements filled the upper red chamber. Here’s one of em.