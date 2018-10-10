CcHUB and NIMR launch NimCure – a digital tool to promote adherence to treatment by TB patients

On the 9th of October, Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) in conjunction with Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), launched NimCure – a digital patient care tool to promote adherence to treatment.

Nigeria is ranked 4th globally, among the 22 high TB-burden countries. Furthermore, Multi-Drug Resistant-TB, is a major public health threat in Nigeria and a leading cause of death in HIV infection. While TB is curable, very little progress has been attained in mitigating its spread. This is mainly a result of challenges and gaps that exist in the current system of managing treatment, which is lengthy and cumbersome.

The NimCure app is a digital patient care tool to promote adherence to treatment by TB patients. Using the NimCure app, patients are paired with caregivers who support and manage treatment remotely. The app innovates around the current method of treatment, Direct Observe Therapy (DOT) by the use of vDOT (video Direct Observe Therapy). With NimCure, patients are able to record short videos to log their daily dosage. Other features of the app include enabling patients to track treatment progress, receive key notifications and reminders as well as contact their caregivers. Caregivers, through the NimCure Care app are able to monitor patient treatment including assessing video submissions, manage patient treatment progress and contact them directly.