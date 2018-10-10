Major moves! Genevieve Nnaji signs deal with American talent agency UTA

How does it feel like to be Genevieve Nnaji right now?! I’ll tell you: have your directorial debut lauded at the Toronto International Film Festival, score a global distribution deal with streaming giant Netflix, nab an interview on CNN’s Quest Means Business and then ink a deal with premier global talent agency UTA.

Pretty straightforward. Only that this has happened to Nnaji in a space of a year, and there’s the sense that there are still more milestones to reach. Her deal with UTA stems from Lionheart as a major talking point in the film circle and beyond. Its comical element aside, the movie’s entrance into the zeitgeist is playing within our cultural and political moment: the #MeToo machinery as a form of feminine catharsis and amplified over related issues like sexism and misogyny.

UTA is one of the world’s leading global talent and entertainment agency, representing artists and entertainment professionals and it’s worth mentioning that they have a robust clientele in Kevin Hart, Chris Brown, Marian Carey, Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow, to name a few. The deal is even more strategic as it places Genevieve Nnaji in a pool of artistic opportunities. While we wait for Lionheart to hit Netflix, huge cheers to this new deal.