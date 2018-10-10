Major moves! Genevieve Nnaji signs deal with American talent agency UTA

Genevieve

How does it feel like to be Genevieve Nnaji right now?! I’ll tell you: have your directorial debut lauded at the Toronto International Film Festival, score a global  distribution deal with streaming giant Netflix, nab an interview on CNN’s Quest Means Business and then ink a deal with premier global talent agency UTA.

Pretty straightforward. Only that this has happened to Nnaji in a space of a year, and there’s the sense that there are still more milestones to reach. Her deal with UTA stems from Lionheart as a major talking point in the film circle and beyond. Its comical element aside, the movie’s entrance into the zeitgeist is playing within our cultural and political moment: the #MeToo machinery as a form of feminine catharsis and amplified over related issues like sexism and misogyny.

RELATED: Why we should be excited about Zainab Ahmed (and why we shouldn’t be)

UTA is one of the world’s leading global talent and entertainment agency, representing artists and entertainment professionals and it’s worth mentioning that they have a robust clientele in Kevin Hart, Chris Brown, Marian Carey, Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow, to name a few. The deal is even more strategic as it places Genevieve Nnaji in a pool of artistic opportunities. While we wait for Lionheart to hit Netflix, huge cheers to this new deal.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo October 10, 2018

The trailer for Mike Ezuruonye’s new movie ‘Lagos Real Fake Life’ isn’t quite there yet

“Retarded,” “Gratuitous,” and “Senseless” are only a few of the adjectives used in the Cinema Pointer review of Mike Ezuruonye’s ...

Bernard Dayo October 8, 2018

Here’s your first look at Dare Olaitan’s upcoming movie ‘Knock Out Blessing’

The first teaser for Dare Olaitan’s upcoming movie Knock Out Blessing opens in a shrine. A politician running for whatever ...

Bernard Dayo October 7, 2018

Reality star Teddy A says he will only act nude if the price is right

Reality TV star Teddy A has been making splashes in the world of pop culture since being a contestant on ...

Bernard Dayo October 5, 2018

Blessing Egbe’s upcoming movie ‘The Ten Virgins’ is a parody and a musical and we didn’t see it coming

Fresh off from being selected as one of the female filmmakers headlining this year’s Nollywood Travel Film Festival, Blessing Egbe ...

Bernard Dayo October 4, 2018

Ayo Ayoola is running for the highest political office in Nigeria in the trailer for ‘If I Am President’

As the 2019 elections draw closer, the Nigerian political landscape has been both interesting and tumultuous. The news cycle is still ...

Bernard Dayo October 3, 2018

The future is female: the Nollywood Travel Film Festival to spotlight female directors at Glasgow

The Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF) is an initiative that seeks to promote films by Nigerians living all over the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail