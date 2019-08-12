Cece Yara Foundation holds Open Day to increase awareness on child sexual abuse

The Cece Yara Foundation, a leading child focused and non-profit organization with focus on child sexual abuse prevention in Nigeria on Thursday, 1 August 2019, hosted open day at her Child Advocacy Centre. The Cece Yara Child Advocacy Centre was established to bring all the resources, services and expertise required to respond to child sexual abuse in one location in line with worldwide best practice. Their goal is to provide support and advocacy services to children currently being sexually abused or who are at risk; and to prevent child sexual abuse in Nigeria.

 

The open day became necessary for convening intending donors and partners who are active players in their field to meet, greet, learn about how The Cece Yara Foundation supports children who have been sexually abuse or are at risk.

In the two years since launching, the foundation has received over 10,000 calls through its FREE 24/7 Child Helpline, carried out over 1500 telephone and physical one-on-one COUNSELING sessions and trained over 10,000 children through its SAFE KIDS AWARENESS PROGRAM. Of the about 500 REPORTED CASES of child abuse, the foundation has facilitated the arrest and charge over 40 child predators to court for criminal offences and secured 3 convictions. The foundation’s adult awareness program has empowered about 400 adult change-makers to prevent child sexual abuse within their communities and schools and recently opened a satellite Community Child Centre in AJEGUNLE to provide the community.

The Founder Trustee, Mrs. Bola Tinubu, in her statement said “Our vision to see a Nigeria free from child sexual abuse, is a really big dream and we still have a long way to go. The support of everyone in varying capacities will be very helpful in stopping and preventing this epidemic called child sexual abuse.” She then seize the opportunity to appreciate both the existing and intending donors and partners for their support for a community free of child sexual abuse.

The well-meaning Nigerians were admonished not to wait for the next open day to pledge their support for the foundation.

