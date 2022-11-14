Child rights activist sues Peter Obi for involving a toddler in rally

Amb. Wale Ojo-Lanre, an advocate for children’s rights, has sued the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for N50 million in damages for allegedly including an underage girl in his Lagos political event.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Ojo-Lanre filed the originating application on notice before a family court in Ikeja High Court on October 27.

Ojo-Lanre is suing the defendant on behalf of the child as a “Concerned Nigerian and litigation friend.”

Other defendants in the ID/6332GCM/2022 lawsuit included the Labour Party, Queen (mother of the minor), the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (SAN).

The petitioner is seeking N50 million in damages from the first, second, and third defendants for violating the child rights of a minor girl.

According to him, it is illegal, misleading, unlawful, exploitative, and abusive for the presidential candidate to have posted the image and video of the youngster as a “poster child” on his Twitter account on October 2nd.

He said, “The first defendant allowed participation and usage of a toddler in an adult political rally, which took place on the street of Lagos on October 1.

“This is contrary to Sections 29 and 33 of the Child Rights Act of Lagos State and Article 36 of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of Children, 1981.

“We seek an order for the first and second respondents to delete their respective tweets and several other posts on their social media accounts in reference to the underage girl-child.

“We also seek an order mandating the fourth and fifth respondents to withdraw the toddler from the care and custody of the third respondent.

“We are seeking court order to foster the child to any welfare home under the accreditation and supervision of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs or other appropriate authorities for proper care, education, protection, and upbringing until she turns 18 years.

“In addition, we seek an order to disqualify the second respondent from participating in the 2023 presidential election for condoning, adopting, encouraging and allowing the usage of the toddler for his rally.”

Ojo-Lanre also sought the court to prohibit the first, second, and third defendants from posting, distributing and printing the toddler’s image.

In addition, he argued that the fourth and fifth respondents must file a criminal complaint, arrest, and prosecute the first, second, and third respondents for alleged exploitation and gross violation of the toddler’s rights.

The case has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 12, 2022

Naira Redesign: Everything you need to know

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government will not change its mind about the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ...

YNaija November 11, 2022

Dollar falls to N730 at parallel market; Hoarders of naira notes purchasing dollar bills from BDEs

The naira, which has been depreciating against major currencies for the past two weeks, has made a comeback in the ...

YNaija November 10, 2022

Lady jumps into Lagos Lagoon in apparent suicide attempt

On Thursday, a middle-aged woman committed what appears to be suicide by jumping off the Third Mainland Bridge into Lagos ...

YNaija November 8, 2022

NDLEA alerts public of plot to introduce new narcotic “Fentanyl”, Heroin’s synthetic cousin – Here’s all you need to know

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has discovered intentions to introduce Fentanyl, a narcotic, to the Nigerian market. The agency ...

YNaija November 8, 2022

Sex Education removed from the Nigerian Educational Curriculum – Facts, possible consequences, and calls to action

On Tuesday, civil society organizations criticized the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, for directing the National School Research Development ...

YNaija November 7, 2022

Should Peter Obi stop attending these presidential debates? Here are some key moments and takeaways from the Arise TV Townhall meeting

Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, stated that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail