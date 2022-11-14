Tobi Amusan makes World Athlete Award final list

World 100m hurdles champion and record-holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria has been selected as one of the five finalists for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2022 Award, according to a statement issued by World Athletics on Monday.

Women’s World Athlete of the Year finalists have been announced as the countdown to the World Athletics Awards 2022 continues.

According to World Athletics, an all-time high of 1,300,000 votes were cast via email and social media platforms.

The 2022 World Athletes of the Year finalists were determined by a three-way voting procedure concluded on October 31, and the winner will be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.

The statement read, “The five athletes, who represent five countries from three area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2022, at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22, World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.”

The finalists are Amusan, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica, Kimberly Garcia from Peru, Sydney McLaughlin of the USA, and Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela.