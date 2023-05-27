Children’s Day: The Perfect One-Day Escape from Nigerian Adulting

In the midst of the daily grind and the ceaseless challenges that come with being an adult in Nigeria, there exists a precious oasis of respite – Children’s Day. This delightful occasion grants us a single day to step away from the weight of adult responsibilities, allowing us to immerse ourselves in the nostalgic wonders of our childhood. It’s a chance to set aside the frustrations of Nigerian adulting and indulge in the simple joys that ignite our inner child.

Picture this: you, my fellow Nigerian adult, trading your stuffy office attire for a vibrant onesie and leaping with unbridled joy into a bouncy castle. Feel the exhilaration as gravity defies its own rules and allows you to float, if only for a moment, in a state of pure bliss. Let the infectious laughter and giddy smiles transport you back to a time when the world was your playground and worries were merely fleeting thoughts.

Now, let’s rewind the tape of memories and press play on those classic Nigerian childhood adventures. Who can forget the awe-inspiring battles of the Power Rangers, where heroes with colorful suits and catchy catchphrases saved the day? As we gather around the screen, let our laughter and shouts of “Up Nepa!” fill the air, uniting us in a shared appreciation for the cheesy yet endearing moments of Nigerian television.

But wait, there’s more! Cast aside the inhibitions of adulthood and dive headfirst onto your bed, just like you did in your childhood days. Experience the thrill of defying gravity as you bounce and soar, your imagination transforming the humble mattress into a trampoline of limitless possibilities. Embrace the childlike freedom that comes from letting go of grown-up worries, even if only for a few exhilarating moments.

And what better way to celebrate our inner child than with a spoonful of Milo, that chocolatey delight that once fueled our adventures? Close your eyes, take a nostalgic taste, and let the familiar flavors transport you back to lazy afternoons spent savoring this delectable treat. Feel the warmth of nostalgia wash over you, reminding you of a time when life was simpler, and joy could be found in the smallest of pleasures.

But let’s be honest, fellow Nigerians, life in our beloved country is not always a walk in the park. It can be frustrating, challenging, and downright exasperating at times. From sitting in mind-numbing traffic for hours on end, to the dreaded moment when another car randomly decides to embrace yours as a dance partner, Nigeria has a way of testing our patience. And let’s not forget the infamous transformer blows, plunging entire neighborhoods into darkness for weeks, leaving us to navigate through life with candlelight and makeshift solutions.

As if that weren’t enough, we grapple with the ever-present challenges of inflation and a depreciating naira, which can make budgeting and financial stability feel like an elusive dream. And then there’s the weight of “black tax,” the responsibility that falls upon us to support our extended families and shoulder the burden of their needs, adding an extra layer of pressure to an already demanding adult life.

Children’s Day serves as a gentle reminder that beneath our adult facades and responsibilities, we are still children at heart. It’s an invitation to embrace the wonder, curiosity, and boundless imagination that defined our youth. So, my fellow Nigerians, let us not allow the weight of adulthood to completely overshadow our inner child. Instead, let’s make time for bouncy castles, Power Rangers marathons, bed-jumping escapades, and the simple delights that bring a sparkle to our eyes.

Today, let us reclaim our childlike spirit and infuse it into our adult lives. Embrace the Nigerian magic within you—the humor, the intellect, and the endless possibilities. Happy Children’s Day, Nigeria! May we forever remember that a sprinkle of childlike wonder can make even the most challenging adulting moments a little lighter, a little brighter, and a whole lot more fun.