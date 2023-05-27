Pastor Enenche Issues Bold Warning to Witches and Wizards Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

Dr. Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, has issued a strong warning to witches and wizards who are planning to converge on the Federal Capital Territory for the May 29 presidential inauguration. This comes after the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria announced their intention to cleanse and detoxify the environment for President-elect Bola Tinubu to operate in.

In a statement by the association’s spokesperson, Okhue Obo, he assured the President-elect of a peaceful inauguration while cautioning those plotting to disrupt the event to abandon their plans.

Obo stated, “There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions. We are currently making efforts to clean and detoxify the Abuja environment where Tinubu will operate from.”

Reports indicate that some members of the association have already arrived in Abuja to carry out the proposed cleansing and detoxification. However, Dr. Enenche, speaking during the Destiny Recovery Convention on Friday night, boldly challenged the witches and wizards, asserting the authority he possesses. He declared, “We are in charge here.”

The passionate clergyman urged fellow clergymen to anoint strategic locations in the city as a spiritual battle against opposing forces.

Dr. Enenche expressed, “There are some agents of the devil who claim they are coming to cleanse this city. Anybody who is from the devil, sent from the pit of hell to plant any agenda of hell in this city, if they are not cut off, then we have no right to preach.”

He further emphasized, “Every witch and wizard, lizards and wizards, Hey! We are serving you notice to let you know we are in charge here and we are not about to change our minds. Pastors, we are going to take prophetic action in this city within the next 24 hours. Carry bottles of oil and go through the territory, anoint the ground, and pour oil on this ground. Every agent of the devil who steps on this ground for a demonic agenda is a dead agent. Every agent of the devil who enters the city for the sake of Satan, as we ignite the fire on the earth if they trample on this earth and still survive, we are not serving the living God.”