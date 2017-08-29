Chimamanda Adichie receives honorary degree from University of Edinburgh

Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, has been awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters by the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh https://t.co/tduXQmnsx1 pic.twitter.com/Gg2bkFx6Pp — Edinburgh University (@EdinburghUni) August 28, 2017

Congratulations to author #Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who was awarded an honorary degree today #EdinburghGrad https://t.co/tduXQmnsx1 pic.twitter.com/vm8mOchvOl — Edinburgh University (@EdinburghUni) August 26, 2017

The award was presented by the vice chancellor of the university, Timothy O’Shea in recognition of her achievement an author and public intellectual.

She said, “It is lovely to be in this place, which is hallowed. I feel very fortunate to be included among the people who have been honoured with a degree from this university.”

The director of the Centre for African Studies, Barbara Bompani who proposed Adichie for the award, said there are many stories of the influence that “Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s work has had on the lives, thoughts and creativity of others”.

“Through her writing, her advocacy, and her public engagement, she inspires all of us to better understand our own, and other peoples’ stories.”