Chimamanda Adichie receives honorary degree from University of Edinburgh

Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, has been awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters by the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

The award was presented by the vice chancellor of the university, Timothy O’Shea in recognition of her achievement an author and public intellectual.

She said, “It is lovely to be in this place, which is hallowed. I feel very fortunate to be included among the people who have been honoured with a degree from this university.”

The director of the Centre for African Studies, Barbara Bompani who proposed Adichie for the award, said there are many stories of the influence that “Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s work has had on the lives, thoughts and creativity of others”.

“Through her writing, her advocacy, and her public engagement, she inspires all of us to better understand our own, and other peoples’ stories.”

