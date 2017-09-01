Christians will begin civil war if Trump is impeached – Televangelist (WATCH)

A Televangelist Jim Bakker has said Christians would begin a second civil war in the U.S. if President Trump were by any chance impeached.

Speaking on the “Jim Bakker Show”, he said “If it happens, there will be a civil war in the United States of America. The Christians will finally come out of the shadows, because we are going to be shut up permanently if we’re not careful”.

He equally warned Christians of an impending danger of losing their voice in American society.

Pointing to Pastor Ramiro Peña, a member of the Hispanic Advisory Council, who was also on the show, Bakker stressed further saying, “God says faith without works is dead. We have to do things, God has been standing with me, and I don’t know about you, it’s time for preachers like you, you’ve been doing it, to stand up and shout out”.

His sentiments follows an alleged report that several House Democrats have signed on to a bill to impeach Trump.

Bakker, a former “prosperity gospel” preacher who resigned from the ministry in 1987 after he was accused of rape by Jessica Hahn, served nearly five years in prison for fraud and conspiracy connected to his original television program, “The PTL Club.”