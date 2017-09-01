The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. Petroleum minister gives mid-term report, says petrol prices likely to fall

Based on what was described as the competition inherent in the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price modulation, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu yesterday, made a prediction of cheap petrol in the nearest future.

2. Over 8,500 PDP members in Rivers defect to APC

Over 8,500 members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, yesterday, defected to All Progressives Congress (APC), at a rally organised in Port Harcourt by a former pro-PDP group called I see You.

3. Eid-el-Kabir: Jonathan urges “individual sacrifices” for a better world

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has urged Nigerians and the world to work towards uniting humanity with the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

4. Osinbajo not taking over FG/ASUU negotiation – Akande

There was an earlier report that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will head the Federal Government’s negotiation team, who would meet with the representatives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and put an end to the strike action. Read here.

5. Reforming PenCom through smart leadership

The drive to sanitize Nigeria’s pension sector will appear to be an unending venture. Read here.