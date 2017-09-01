It is not true Osinbajo will head FG’s negotation team with ASUU – Akande

There was an earlier report that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will head the Federal Government’s negotiation team, who would meet with the representatives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and put an end to the strike action.

In the report, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige was said to have confirmed this development after the Federal Executive Council meeting and, that the negotiation team will meet with ASUU this week.

However, Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande has debunked the reports, saying it is false.

He wrote on Twitter, “News reports that VP Osinbajo has taken over ASUU negotiations is untrue and inaccurate. Labour and Education Ministers continue to lead the talks.”

