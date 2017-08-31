President Trump sends appreciation to rescue workers

With the gradual subsiding of 4.3inch stormy Hurricane Harvey that ravaged the vast land of Houston and rescue workers including other government agencies and volunteers helping victims to safe land, President Trump has taken to his Twitter page to appreciate the effort of the relief workers.

The President who earlier announced a personal promise of a huge $1 million to support the victims of the destructive Hurricane expressed his heartfelt commendation of all concerned Americans. The President wrote: “THANK YOU to all of the incredible HEROES in Texas. America is with you! #TexasStrong”

Donations and support of every kind have been rolling in to help the victims. Aside from the President’s donation, actor Leonardo Di Caprio donated the same amount and Congress is also working on relief support tuning up to $100 billion.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved almost $25 million in assistance to people affected by Hurricane Harvey.