Leonardo DiCaprio donates $1 million to Harvey relief effort

Leornado DiCaprio’s foundation has donated $1 million (£775,000) as part of rescue funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

The newly-established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund said it was “incredibly grateful” to receive its first donation from the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Sandra Bullock had earlier donated same amount to the American Red Cross to help the thousands of evacuees in Texas and Louisiana.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who donated $50,000 of her own money to the relief effort, presented a $1 million donation from Walmart to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund set up by J.J. Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans.