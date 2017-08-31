Trump to donate $1 million for #HurricaneHarvey victims – White House

As Hurricane Harvey recedes in the Houston area of Texas, numerous help and support have begun to troop in. One which will surprise many and send tongues wagging is from the number one citizen of the US, President Donald Trump.

According to White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee who spoke on Thursday, the President has pledged to personally donate a whopping $1 million to disaster relief efforts following the devastating wrath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.

“He’ll pledge, proudly, $1 million of his own personal money to help the people of Texas and Louisiana,” she said at a White House press briefing.

Sanders claimed the President had asked her to consult the reporters in the room on the best target place to channel the funds since they are “very good at research.”

“[You] have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organisations that are best and most effective in helping and providing aid. He’d love some suggestions from the folks here,” Sarah added.

The actualisation of the President’s promise still draws a bit of skepticism owing to consistent questions Trump has faced about his personal donations since Washington Post reported last year that he had a poor track record of delivering on promises to give money.

When pestered whether Trump’s donation would come from the Trump Foundation, the Trump Organisation or from Trump’s personal funds, Sanders answered she “would assume that comes directly from him.”