“You just heard? WTF is wrong with you people! | Nigerians lash out at President Buhari over Benue floods

Four days ago, Markurdi, Benue became the latest casualty of flooding around the globe, as heavy rains lasting over four hours ensured that over 2000 houses were submerged in the waters. The number has since increased to 100,000.

50 minutes ago, President Buhari finally tweeted his “great concern” about the flooding in the state.

I have received with great concern reports of the flooding in Benue State, displacing, from early estimates, more than 100,000 people. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 31, 2017

I have directed @nemanigeria to immediately mobilize personnel and resources to the aid of the affected communities and persons. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 31, 2017

My sympathies go to the Benue Govt & people.I assure that the FG will make available ALL assistance needed by the BSG & affected communities — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 31, 2017

We will surmount this disaster, and, working with the State Govt, bring succour and relief to all affected persons and communities. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 31, 2017

You can bet your bottom dollar that Nigerians are, to put it mildly, less than thrilled. The number one thing on many minds is why it took the President of a whole country to react to a crisis in the land. Heck, Madam Oby Ezekwesili tweeted about it 4 days ago.

Our thoughts and prayers go to our compatriots in flooded Makurdi. Don't even know what to ask you to do to keep warm. Please hold strong.🙏🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 28, 2017

The President’s action hardly does anything to inspire confidence in the citizenry, as he’s been taken to be more concerned about Sallah celebrations than about his people’s suffering.

See below:

It took trump 8 minutes to tweet about his awareness… Well done sir after 11hours — derek (@emmanuel_derek) August 31, 2017

11 hours you said? It's been three to four days going — OremeyiAkpata💖 (@oremeyi) August 31, 2017

U just dey receive the news 20mins ago?

Well-done sir — *HRM* *KING* (@HRmajesti) August 31, 2017

Is this the first time ur hearing it, or is it because american have urgently done something about theirs, — Jacksmiggle (@Jacksmiggle1) August 31, 2017

President Buhari, every time your official statement is with "great concern"….don't comment ACT! — Michael A. Ogunsegun (@Macca4420) August 31, 2017

Don't receive the news alone, please upgrade their live you flying private jet and citizen are suffering and dying — 420 (@Silentwitness05) August 31, 2017

After how many days has this flood persisted and you are just been briefed about the floods? Or you are taking your time to respond as usual — Jayd (@solaj) August 31, 2017

Now,show doing. People need emergency shelter ,food and clothing. They need it now !!! — Kole Ejegbudu,AMRINA (@Koledge) August 31, 2017

@NGRPresident sir, to minimize/reduce d future occurrences

1. Provision of setbacks to water bodies

2. Early warning systems

2. Approvals — Prof Nasiru M. Idris (@Nasiruidrisu) August 31, 2017

Tbis man doesn't care about Benue. Fulani herdsmen have been killing us and he unlooked. — KEK (@IamMrEmma) August 31, 2017

I think directing nema to mobilize personnel to aid affected persons must be followed by visitation — ASOGBON AYOMIPO (@ASOGBONAYOMIPOS) August 31, 2017

There was no awareness prior to this.The people should have been notified to flee the vulnerable area of the state #makurdiharvey — ExploreAgric (@Unemplydgraduat) August 31, 2017

Receiver. Keep receiving sense — Nigerian Oracle (@fashionSpaceNG) August 31, 2017

Is this country for real??? Sigh! — George (@GeorgiaRaz) August 31, 2017

Well-done handler. Buhari is probably sleeping in his hometown. Doesn't even know what was tweeted! — Tony'K (@tony_okey) August 31, 2017

….. you just heard? Wtf is wrong with you people?https://t.co/TpNIuIyC0f — Knight Templar (@knight07templar) August 31, 2017

Can't you visit the area? — Nduji Chukwudi (@iam_mandc) August 31, 2017

Who's forcing him to rule. Where has he visited?. Mumu — Cyrilbankoley (@Cyrilbankoley1) August 31, 2017

@MBuhari you're incompetent!

Resign and save yourself — Top Boy (@i_amkriis) August 31, 2017

So as close as Makurdi is to Abuja, you are just receiving the news of the disaster happening there? https://t.co/myODpCrLJD — BIYAYA (@Babypeng_) August 31, 2017

Issa wonder.