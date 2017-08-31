“You just heard? WTF is wrong with you people! | Nigerians lash out at President Buhari over Benue floods

Four days ago, Markurdi, Benue became the latest casualty of flooding around the globe, as heavy rains lasting over four hours ensured that over 2000 houses were submerged in the waters. The number has since increased to 100,000.

50 minutes ago, President Buhari finally tweeted his “great concern” about the flooding in the state.

You can bet your bottom dollar that Nigerians are, to put it mildly, less than thrilled. The number one thing on many minds is why it took the President of a whole country to react to a crisis in the land. Heck, Madam Oby Ezekwesili tweeted about it 4 days ago.

The President’s action hardly does anything to inspire confidence in the citizenry, as he’s been taken to be more concerned about Sallah celebrations than about his people’s suffering.

See below:

Issa wonder.

