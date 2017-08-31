[The Presidential Blog] UK foreign secretary, Boris Johnson meets with Osinbajo

Donald Trump’s twin from another mother, Boris Johnson spent sometime with the Vice President, Mr Geoffery Onyeama, the Foreign Affairs Minister and Senator Udo Udoma, Minister for Budget and National Planning today.

The UK foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, and international development secretary Priti Patel were in Nigeria to show solidarity with the fight to completely neutralise Boko Haram terrorists.

The two British officials ministers travelled to Maiduguri, where they met survivors of Boko Haram violence, including bomb and gunshot victims, as well as people who have been displaced as a result of Boko Haram’s attacks.

According to The Guardian, the UK has so far trained 28,000 Nigerian soldiers and over 40 UK military personnel have been deployed to Nigeria on a long term basis.

Yesterday, the UK international development secretary, Priti Patel announced an extended five-year aid package which will cost our former colonial masters an additional £200 million, “to prevent 1.5 million people lapsing into famine and help keep a 100,000 boys and girls in education.” It will also be used in restoring several destroyed infrastructures in the war-torn North East.

In Boris Johnson’s words, “Boko Haram has generated suffering, instability and poverty on a huge scale, with profound knock-on effects far from Nigeria’s borders.”

The UK foreign secretary and Ms Patel then travelled to Abuja to unveil a new office of the British High Commission in Abuja. Boris Johnson called the new office a symbol of UK’s commitment to strengthening its long-term relationship with Nigeria.

Vice President Osinbajo, Geoffery Onyeama and Senator Udoma then received the two UK officials afterwards. Watch videos below:

British Foreign Secretary @BorisJohnson and Secretary of State for Int'l Development @patel4witham visited VP @ProfOsinbajo this morning pic.twitter.com/TWW6DD6sk7 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 31, 2017

Sec @borisjohnson: "This is an incredible place, its the powerhouse of the African economy, & we're here w/ Nigeria every step of the way." pic.twitter.com/LfikfBQ3ta — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 31, 2017

VIDEO: U.K. Foreign Secretary @BorisJohnson and Int'l Dev Sec @patel4witham visited VP @ProfOsinbajo at the State House earlier today. pic.twitter.com/TA3x1cQXjO — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 31, 2017