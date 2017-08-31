This administration will not rest until we see the Nigeria of our dreams – Buhari

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari Thursday, said his administration “would not rest on his oars until Nigerians see the country of their dream.

Buhari made the promise in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians which he personally signed.

“Once again, I assure you that this administration, which has made the security, economic well-being and prosperity of all Nigerians its priority, will not rest on its oars until we see the Nigeria of our dream,” the President promised.

Buhari again thanked all Nigerians who prayed for his recovery and have continued to extend their goodwill and support after his return to the country.

The President said, “Indeed your fervent and sincere prayers, which cut across religion, political and ethnic divides, has energised me to re-dedicate myself and this administration to the task of building a great Nigeria.

“On the joyous occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration, I appeal to all Nigerians to rise against the odds, keep our prejudices aside and strengthen the bonds of friendship and unity to keep our country together.

“For Muslims all over the world, this celebration is to commemorate the trials and triumph of Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim.

“As we celebrate, I sincerely believe that our nation can make rapid progress on all fronts if we re-enact the exemplary virtues, typified by Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim, through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity and obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority.

“We must learn to see ourselves as brothers and sisters from the same heritage, who must come to terms with the African proverb that ‘a family tie is like a tree, it can bend but it cannot break.”

While felicitating with Muslim faithful, on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir, Buhari also congratulated those who are currently in Saudi Arabia to participate in the rites of the Hajj.