NPF confirms Imohimi as the new Lagos CP

The Police authorities have confirmed the replacement of erstwhile Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Fatai Owoseni with Imohimi D. Edgar – coming after a back and forth argument on who really is the Commissioner.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Mr. Owoseni was redeployed to Abuja, but he quickly reacted, saying he was not aware of his redeployment and that he remained Lagos Police Commissioner.

However, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday, has ordered the posting of Mr. Imohimi D. Edgar to the Lagos State Police Command as the new Commissioner of Police.

“Ag/CP Edgar Imohimi has taken over and resumed in official capacity as the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command with immediate effect.

“Formal handing- and taking-over activities are going on smoothly between the former and the present Lagos State CP,” a press statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, reveals.