“It is too late for Nigeria to disintegrate” – Fayose

The governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, has said it is too late for Nigeria to break up.

Fayose said this while reacting to the Wednesday meeting of Governors of the South-East states with leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Punch reports.

He said the meeting had provided a veritable platform, which all Igbos must key into otherwise they would remain guinea pig in Nigeria.

The governor, who appealed to the Federal Government to allow political solutions to agitations by Nigerians as against the use of brute force, said he remained “committed to the call for full and total restructuring of Nigeria through dialogue and negotiation because it is too late for Nigeria to disintegrate.”

According to a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said he was “particularly glad that Southeast governors have come to the realisation that they cannot ignore their own in times like these as agitation is normal and must not be ignored, although the approach should be handled with caution.”

He continued, “The father figure of this country is President Buhari and if his language does not represent unity, there will be agitations like we are witnessing now.

“A father figure rallies even the bad boys in his house. His utterances and actions when he became President were against the unity of this country.

“How can a president say that he will only attend to the needs of those who gave him 97 per cent vote and neglect others who didn’t vote for him?

“For Nigeria to move forward and in unity; there must be no sectionalism, there must be no oppression and there must be justice and equity.”