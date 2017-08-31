The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. WE’RE TRYING TO UNDERSTAND THIS NEW, REMORSEFUL DINO MELAYE

When a man admits that he needs to repent, the first question that comes to mind is, “What are your sins?”. When it’s a Nigerian politician who publicly admits that “he must repent”, then we need to converge at a town hall meeting and watch him spill. Read here.

2. WHY ARE WE NOT SEEING CHARITY DONATIONS TO BENUE FLOOD VICTIMS?

Two of the biggest stars of Hollywood, Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio, have donated $1 million dollars each towards the relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Read here.

FG SET TO LINK NIGERIA’S 36 STATES WITH RAIL – AMAECHI

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the Federal Government would ensure that the entire country is connected by rail.

4. OPEN LETTER TO D’BANJ, THE KOKOMASTER: YOUR TIME HAS PASSED

Gone are the days when music lovers were vulnerable to whatever the music industry offers. Now is the time and era when becoming the “rave of the moment” suffers violence, and the strong man takes it by force. Read here.

5. YCEE’S EXPLOSIVE TWITTER RANT AND HOW MIDDLEMEN ARE STILL GAMING THE INDUSTRY

A digital era of online stores and streaming is expected to usher in new transparency in music sales and distribution. The days when the full benefits would be reaped however are still soon to come, but even the changing times still have rough edges that need to be worked out. Read here.