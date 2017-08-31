Open letter to D’banj, the Kokomaster: Your time has passed

by Michael Ace

Gone are the days when music lovers were vulnerable to whatever the music industry offers. Now is the time and era when becoming the “rave of the moment” suffers violence, and the strongman takes it by force. Life is all about time and when it dawns on you that something else has taken over or replaced your brand, you either fight back taking new dimentions or quit.

But there is just one option left for the ‘illiterate crooner’ because I don’t think there lies any loophole for him when all have been blocked by young and consistent acts in the industry —and especially when today’s audience tends to forget who and what he used to be. D’banj used to be an hit maker; a relevant guy and the talk of almost everyone around. He used to be a constant voice on radio, a relentless image on television screens and a force that caused other musicians to tremble.

So, dear D’banj, I won’t like to introduce myself as one random guy. I was one time big fan of yours. I knew the struggles I went through trying to learn the ‘Why me’ dance style. I remember how hard I tried to memorize every single lyrics in ‘Fall in love’. Even though you were faster than I could really grasp, I still tried my best to flow with ‘Mr Endowed’. What about Scapegoat and Oliver twist? Those are songs that shut every nightclub, show and radio station down- what almost every music lover had o.

Fluidity is one thing I revere so much in any work of art. But D’banj, you seem to force everything you know into songs; whether it makes sense or not. Your album “King don come”, to me, is just another reason for your audience to ask you out of the music industry. I think it’s time you understand that the young guys have taken over the game and if you can’t take the back seat and act like a mentor with meaningful and sensible songs, you need to just quit and let us be.

It’s been a long time coming so please, take sometime to reflect on yourself and what exactly you need to do.

You already have the money, influence, fame and due respect accorded to you. Try and understand this time and era and do the needful. Thank you.

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija

Micheal Ace is a music lover and writer from Ibadan, Nigeria. Email:

[email protected]