French magazine, Charlie Hebdo mocks Texas Hurricane victims

French controversial magazine, Charlie Hebdo has on its new cover curated a statement which appears to mock Texans, by depicting them as neo-Nazis caught in the deluge of tropical storm Harvey.

According to New York Post, the word on the cover means “Drowned All the Neo-Nazis of Texas”, and was accompanied by an illustration showing swastika flags and arms raised in a Nazi salute — all submerged in water.

The cover has sparked criticism and sent social media agog with furious responses. Paramount among those taking offense include conservative commentator Debbie Schlussel.

She wrote on her Twitter page, “So the idiots at Charlie Hebdo are cheering the #Houston #Harvey disaster b/c they claim it drowned neo-Nazis. WTF?!,”

Another user, Matt Blaine wrote, “That’s a great way for France and Charlie Hebdo to show gratitude for the Texas boys that fought for her liberation from the Nazis.”

That's a great way for France and Charlie Hebdo to show gratitude for the Texas boys that fought for her liberation from the Nazis. — Matt Blaine (@chillblaine) August 30, 2017