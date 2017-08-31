Liverpool complete the sigining of Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool FC have completed the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.

The England international penned a long-term contract with the Reds after a medical was conducted at St George’s Park, where the 24-year-old is currently on duty with his country.

In a message to Reds fans after sealing the move, Oxlade-Chamberlain said, “I’m currently away with England, so I’m at St George’s Park. Firstly, I’m delighted to have signed for Liverpool and a big thank-you to everyone here at the FA that has made this possible, using the facilities. It has been a massive help.

“I’m not going to say too much today; I’m here with England and we’ve got two big games coming up, so I want to focus on them. But I can’t wait to get to Melwood and you’ll hear first from me on LFCTV.”