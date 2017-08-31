Trapped #HurricaneHarvey victims get surprising pizza deliveries

As Hurricane Harvey gradually recedes along the Houston area, a new surprising act of humanity sprung up. Flood victims stranded in their homes got served with pizzas delivered by kayak.

Pizza Hut manager, Shayda Willison and her crew prepared over 120 pizzas upon hearing about people trapped in their homes because of extreme flooding resulting from the devastating weekend hurricane.

Willison, who enjoyed the help of her husband, family members and employees, packed the hot pies on top of several kayaks in Sugar Land, Texas, a city just southwest of Houston.

Willison told Fox 10, “They were so happy to see us coming down the street. You never let your family go hungry.”

In response Pizza Hut’s corporate office gave a shout-out on Twitter to commend Willison’s Oak Lake Pizza Hut heroic “out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve.”

The tweet reads: “THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve”.

THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017