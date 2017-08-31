PSG’s Serge Aurier joins Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Ivory Coast International, Serge Aurier from Paris Saint Germain.

The right-back signed a contract worth £23 million with the Club until 2022 and will wear the number 24 shirt.

While at the Parc des Princes, Serge won two Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, three French League Cups, four French Super Cups and was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year for a second time in 2015-16.

Serge said, “This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch. This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me. The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”