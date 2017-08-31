Police arrests 5 for lynching suspected ritualists

The Nigerian police, Lagos command Thursday, said five persons have been arrested for allegedly lynching two suspected ritualists in Mushin.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the arrest, said investigation has begun and the suspects would be charged to court for jungle justice, thereafter.

Another ritualists’ hideout was uncovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos on Wednesday.

Sources said that two of the three suspects found at the hideout were lynched by a mob before the arrival of policemen.

“The hideout used to be the sewage tunnel of a moribund company in the area.

“Syringes and needles were also found in the hideout,” a source said.