[The Legislative Blog]: We’re trying to understand this new, remorseful Dino Melaye

When a man admits that he needs to repent, the first question that comes to mind is, “What are your sins?”. When it’s a Nigerian politician who publicly admits that “he must repent”, then we need to converge at a town hall meeting and watch him spill.

Senator Dino Melaye was invited to speak at the Osasu Show Symposium and he went into preach mode. He told the audience about how he and politicians of his ilk have failed Nigerians, especially those of the younger generation. He said, “Unfortunately, we the leaders, myself inclusive, have failed this nation and have failed the younger generation — myself inclusive. The reason why we are where we are today is because there is a disconnect between leadership and followership,”.

In a tweet he shared recently, the Kogi West senator wrote, “Nigerian leaders including me must repent and sincerely deal with hunger and poverty. Nigerians deserve better”.

Senator Melaye’s recent utterances connote brokenness, humility and remorse and we’re almost tempted to believe he’s a changed man. But NO!

The other day, while he clowned around at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Melaye was given airtime at the Lagos Corner of the festival and he spent most of it bootlicking. As he sang the praises of Lagos state’s Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, we could not help but wonder where the newfound love for Ambode is leading. But maybe we’re reaching…

Or could it be that this ongoing process to recall him from the senate is actually bringing Melaye to his knees. His fate is imminent. On September 11, his suit challenging his recall will be heard by the Federal High Court in Abuja. If he loses, INEC will resume documentation and everything else that goes into the process.

Or it could be that Senator Melaye is on to a fresh political ambition come 2019 and this is him clearing the path ahead!