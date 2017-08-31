Kylian Mbappé joins PSG on loan

Kylian Mbappe has joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan from AS Monaco until June 30, 2018; ahead of a £166 million move to the Ligue 1 giants next summer, which will bind the player to Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, 2022.

The ex-Monaco starlet has been the subject of interest from a host of big European clubs this summer after netting 26 goals for the French champions last season.

It is with great joy and pride that I join Paris Saint-Germain, said Kylian Mbappé after signing his contract. For any young person from the Paris region, it is often a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and experience the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I really wanted to be a part of the club’s project, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe. Alongside my new teammates, I intend to continue my progression while helping the team achieve the very big objectives it has set itself.”

“It is with a lot of emotion and satisfaction that I welcome Kylian Mbappé to the Paris Saint-Germain family, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, President of Paris Saint-Germain. It was essential for French football that we keep and help develop such a great talent in our championship. Among players of his age, he is, without doubt, the most promising in the world due to his immense technical, physical and mental qualities. Since his emergence at the highest level, he has earned an excellent reputation as a young talent who is very respectful, open, ambitious and already very mature. Under our colours, in the midst of truly great players, Kylian will continue his progression in a way that will also benefit the French national team in the months and years to come. With his arrival, more than ever, our supporters will have plenty to cheer about.”

Paris Saint-Germain are thrilled to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappé! 👊 #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/dOLX2YpP7x — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 31, 2017