Today’s Noisemakers: Abike, Atiku, @Jaja Phd, Sean Tizzle and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Editi Effiong

The people of Makurdi in Benue state have been devastated by floods, resulting from heavy rainfall which began 4 days ago. The children of Twitter mourn the sparse news coverage compared to that of the widely broadcast Hurricane Harvey counterparts.

2. Collins

So SJWs took it upon themselves to bombard Twitter with pictures of the havoc in Benue, in a bid to raise awareness:

Slowly, but surely a community of volunteers was raised on TwitterNG, to render help to the displaced:

3. Abike

Abike will be sending relief materials down to Benue. If you want to pitch in financially, see details below:

Alternatively…

#PrayForBenue

Amen.

 

4. President Buhari

So we had a very latecomer to the scene. 4 days after the floods began and about 24 hours after TwitterNg began to rally support for the victims, Prsident Buhari pokes his head in to assure us of his “great concern”. TwitterNG lambasted him, as a mama bear is wont to do when someone tries to mess with her cub.

[In case you missed it]: “The Thread: “You just heard? WTF is wrong with you people! | Nigerians lash out at Buhari over Benue floods”

Here are a few others:

5. Sean Tizzle

Nigeria is not the only place suffering the unfortunate effects of torrential rains. Texas, USA is still in the throes of one. But when Nigerian musician Sean Tizzle tweeted about raising money for Houston, Nigerians reacted:

And Tizzle did a heart check and tweeted accordingly:

Even at that, Nigerians still called ojoro:

6. Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria has also lent his voice to the Benue flooding.

Nigerians don’t care so much for his pontificating as they do for:

7. Jaja Jasper

Beyond the flood, there are other problems in Nigeria like armed robbery. Jaja Jasper C. mourns the loss of a friend at the hands of night marauders:

Reactions:

Our condolences.

8. Olashile Obayomi

Twitter NG loves to debate this kind of subject:

Nor vex.

9. Oby Ezekwesili

Who will settle this jollof war Nigeria has going with Ghana? Certainly not Aunty Oby:

Reactions:

Way to go.

