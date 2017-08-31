Today’s Noisemakers: Abike, Atiku, @Jaja Phd, Sean Tizzle and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Editi Effiong

The people of Makurdi in Benue state have been devastated by floods, resulting from heavy rainfall which began 4 days ago. The children of Twitter mourn the sparse news coverage compared to that of the widely broadcast Hurricane Harvey counterparts.

2. Collins

So SJWs took it upon themselves to bombard Twitter with pictures of the havoc in Benue, in a bid to raise awareness:

While you're standing with Houston, please also pray for my people in Makurdi#Flood pic.twitter.com/nCao9pwIeH — Callings… (@CollinsUma) August 30, 2017

It's a dire situation in Makurdi at the moment. Hundreds are homeless. Snakes swimming in the waters, biting some. — Callings… (@CollinsUma) August 31, 2017

Wow, this is a major one. Any changes with the current situation? https://t.co/WxcLY4xYbW — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 31, 2017

Slowly, but surely a community of volunteers was raised on TwitterNG, to render help to the displaced:

Anyone in Makurdi that wants to offer TEMPORARY shelter for the displaced victims of the flood should indicate so we Rt please. — Abdulrahman (@Lemeveteran) August 31, 2017

If you're displaced by the flood in Makurdi or you know someone who is, please send me a DM. You can come to our house in Makurdi. — That Andy (@AndyMadaki) August 31, 2017

With all due respect Benue needs cash/ food/clothing/ shelter not just prayers.. indeed those items are answered prayers to them! Pls RT pic.twitter.com/ZBB1ZlRdmH — AuduMaikori (@Audu) August 31, 2017

This is Benue over 2000 people displaced.Prayers aside the people need cash. If you are working on a fundraiser pls contact me. Kindly RT pic.twitter.com/gaLT0DndeX — AuduMaikori (@Audu) August 31, 2017

Hello Tweeps, Does anyone know individuals and/or organizations providing relief materials and supports to victims of the Makurdi flood? — Bukky Shonibare (@BukkyShonibare) August 31, 2017

Who knows of any reputable organisations or people organising relief materials for the people affected by the flooding in Makurdi? — Abike (@Jollz) August 31, 2017

3. Abike

Abike will be sending relief materials down to Benue. If you want to pitch in financially, see details below:

Yay! I've found someone trustworthy going to Makurdi over the short holiday. I'm raising money to buy food and medical supplies for the — Abike (@Jollz) August 31, 2017

people affected by the flooding in Makurdi (over 15,000 people were displaced). — Abike (@Jollz) August 31, 2017

Kobo was spent. — Abike (@Jollz) August 31, 2017

Alternatively…

If you don't feel comfortable giving me money here is an organisation you can give to help the relief efforts in Benue! Every little helps pic.twitter.com/UrRhOV8HQI — Abike (@Jollz) August 31, 2017

#PrayForBenue

To everyone affected by the flood in Makurdi, stay strong, stay safe & know that our prayers are with you — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) August 31, 2017

Love and prayers for Makurdi 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 31, 2017

Thoughts, prayers and love for the people of Makurdi. This too shall pass. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 31, 2017

Amen.

4. President Buhari

So we had a very latecomer to the scene. 4 days after the floods began and about 24 hours after TwitterNg began to rally support for the victims, Prsident Buhari pokes his head in to assure us of his “great concern”. TwitterNG lambasted him, as a mama bear is wont to do when someone tries to mess with her cub.

[In case you missed it]: “The Thread: “You just heard? WTF is wrong with you people! | Nigerians lash out at Buhari over Benue floods”

Here are a few others:

5. Sean Tizzle

Nigeria is not the only place suffering the unfortunate effects of torrential rains. Texas, USA is still in the throes of one. But when Nigerian musician Sean Tizzle tweeted about raising money for Houston, Nigerians reacted:

With the current situation in Houston, I am pledging $0.10/1N for every RT this gets! Please forward this so we can help out those in need! — MOVING FORWARD EP®🌎 (@iamseantizzle) August 31, 2017

Makurdi nko? SMH — Aminu Joshua O (@iam_aminujoshua) August 31, 2017

Benue is flooded they need it — otunba serubawon (@slimsazzy) August 31, 2017

And Tizzle did a heart check and tweeted accordingly:

With the current situation in Benue, I am pledging 10N for every RT this gets! Please forward this so we can help out those in need! — MOVING FORWARD EP®🌎 (@iamseantizzle) August 31, 2017

Even at that, Nigerians still called ojoro:

Make it 1000N for sub — Kayode Lamar (@kayodelamar) August 31, 2017

6. Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria has also lent his voice to the Benue flooding.

My thoughts and prayers are with my people of Benue, who are dealing with floods in #Makurdi and other parts of the state. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 31, 2017

Recent flooding incidents in Nigeria & around the world show our climate is changing. We should be proactive in urban design & response — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 31, 2017

Nigerians don’t care so much for his pontificating as they do for:

Donate some of the money you looted/ stole from Nigerians to Flood victims in Makurdi… https://t.co/thfQNgtAoh — GZA (@adewoleade) August 31, 2017

7. Jaja Jasper

Beyond the flood, there are other problems in Nigeria like armed robbery. Jaja Jasper C. mourns the loss of a friend at the hands of night marauders:

It's saddening to learn of the death of Faith Chuku from the bullet of robbers at Elele on her way to Abuja. The Nigerian State failed her. pic.twitter.com/X8Y7VA0AKk — Uncle Jaj. (@JajaPhD) August 31, 2017

Reactions:

Heard the news.. it is indeed sad.. lord help us all. — 🎀Cheekah🎀 (@gee_girla) August 31, 2017

Oh my God 😩 — Majesty 👑 (@Rene_noire) August 31, 2017

I heard about this…I was heart broken. — NWACHUWKWUMMENYERE (@c_dynmar) August 31, 2017

My friend Faith RIP 😢😢😢😢😢 — Umasoye Ekpete (@UEkpete) August 31, 2017

Our condolences.

8. Olashile Obayomi

Twitter NG loves to debate this kind of subject:

Ooo Yes. Since when do we have men who don't even know their role as Protector, provider, Cultivator,

Teacher

Visionary and Leader. Na wa https://t.co/mbz4rbmyZj — Igwe Osita the 1st (@Kevwekofi) August 31, 2017

Nor vex.

9. Oby Ezekwesili

Who will settle this jollof war Nigeria has going with Ghana? Certainly not Aunty Oby:

Had Ghana Jollof Rice here in Accra with some friends. They asked me for feedback, I answered : "passable" & followed with, "I am Nigerian"😂 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 31, 2017

You needed to see the crestfallen faces of my Ghanaian friends when I said their Jollof Rice was "passable". Felt sorry but WE must win WAR! — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 31, 2017

Promised them that if before departing Accra in a few days they served me a Nigeria-level Ghana Jollof, I would surely upgrade their score✍🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 31, 2017

Reactions:

Ma please chop knuckle👊

Now A round of applause 👏👏👏👏 — Olorunfemi (@HeywhyFM) August 31, 2017

🤣🤣🤣🤣 the response, "passable…..I am a Nigerian" is #epic🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — OLAYINKA AKINSULIE (@oyinkus) August 31, 2017

At least you are being fair. Almost big brotherly …😂 — 'Segun Maleghemi (@kloma_k) August 31, 2017

Way to go.