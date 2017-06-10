[The Church Blog] #Incarcerated: Daystar Reflexions at it again

If there’s just one thing Daystar Christian Centre has been consistent at, it is consistently churning excellent and creative content in the Christian media space and we all at The Church Blog are incredibly proud of their contribution to church culture and the body of Christ as a whole.

The Daystar Reflexions is the drama unit of the Daystar Christian Centre and they would be giving us another dose of their yearly stage drama this Sunday June 11, 2017, during the four services – 7AM, 8:45AM, 10:30AM and 12:15 PM.

Like every other year, we are looking forward to this because its going to be beyond words.

Where dissimulation, trickery and hypocrisy thrives, you can THINK AND ACT DIFFERENTLY. Come experience #INCARCERATED This Sunday! https://t.co/wVPy2LKT7U A post shared by Daystar Christian Centre (@daystarng) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:10am PDT