Clear your schedules, the Balmoral Group announces International Drinks Festival 2018

Balmoral

This November, is the perfect time to discover something new with drinks and brands from around the world.  The second edition of the annual and highly anticipated International Drinks Festival will hold in Lagos, Nigeria. Organized by Balmoral Group, a 360 events solutions company, the 2018 edition of the International Drinks Festival will serve as a platform to bring together major stakeholders in the drinks industry in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

Riding on the success of the 2017 edition which had over 18,000 attendees from across different components of the drinks value-chain ranging from major drink brands, consumers, distributors and government regulatory agencies like NAFDAC, Customs, FIRS etc. the 2018 edition promises to raise the bar a notch higher.

Holding from Thursday, 29th November to the 2nd of December, 2018 at the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel nestled in the heart of Victoria Island, this event will expect over 200 brands expected and double the foot-fall from last year’s maiden edition. This year’s event comes with an exciting line up of both Business Focused activities and Consumer focused activities designed to make it a truly memorable festival.

The four-day extravaganza will be an interesting platform for mixologists, professionals in the hospitality industry, nightlife & entertainment connoisseurs, hotel owners & managers, brand managers & ambassadors, buyers, bartenders, restaurant &  bar managers, bottling companies, service providers and other drinks stakeholders.  Major distributors from all parts of Nigeria as well as major stakeholders will be present, to meet with brands representing every sector of the industry.

The festival will also feature masterclasses, networking, exhibitions, purchases, food and drink tasting and a series of events.

Speaking on this year’s edition of the world class festival, Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of the Balmoral Group, says…

“It is with great pleasure we announce the 2nd annual International Drinks Festival taking place in Lagos this year! After a successful event last year, we look forward to carrying on the conversation, engaging more brands and connecting brands and their consumers.”

Other highlights of the 2018 International Drinks Festival include World Flair Bartending Champions Show, Masterclasses, Wine Tasting session and much more. The International Drinks Festival promises to be a different experience.

For more information on vendor registrations, calendars, drinks festival village map; visit www.internationaldrinksfestival.com

For Media Enquiries please contact Tiwa Haastrup 08078423870

