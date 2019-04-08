Community Health Support Scheme boosts healthcare delivery in Makoko Community with medical outreach

On the 29th and 30th of March, a volunteer-based project that advocates, creates awareness and offers charitable deeds to promote the cause of health in growing communities decided to hold an outreach in Makoko. Prior to this time, the Community health engagement officer Mopelola Lauretta Hamza along with Eniola Damilola Eniola has paid several visits to this community, speaking with their community leaders, medical personnel and some of the residents in the community.

During the cause of the visit, it was seen that the community had no way to access healthcare as hospitals and clinics in their community were not equipped enough to care for their health, treat them for the most common diseases ravaging the community. As the team of CHSS dug deeper, they also realised that the population at Makoko was growing at an exponential rate because many of them were not aware of contraceptives and family planning.

All of these gatherings made the entire team (Prince Gideon Olanrewaju, Akinkunmi George, Pelumi Nubi, Mormodu Cindy, Desire Uba, Akinola Damilola Eniola, Mopelola Lauretta Hamza) at CHSS look for possible ways to help this community.

On Friday, the 29th of March the team along with other volunteers conducted a rally to sensitize community members about their health, issues surrounding healthcare and to come to Baale Jeje’s palace for a free health care testing on the next day that was on a Saturday, the 30th of March. On Saturday, the 30th of March, over 100 patients were given free medical examination, consultation, counselling and medicines by student doctors from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. A grounded education on sexuality and family planning was given by one of our expert doctors’ Dr Nonso (popularly called Aproko Doctor) who is also an influencer in the health space, educating people constantly on the issues that affect their health at Baale Jeje’s palace, Makoko, Lagos state.

This experience was an eye opener for the volunteers as they saw issues the work that should be done in the space of health, it was also a great one for the community as they were happy to have been treated and cared for.

Partner for this outreach: Medglobevolunteers

Media Partners: YNaija and StyleMeAfrica

Sponsors: Splash foods, Omega productions, Codix pharmacy and Drugfield.

All Images taken by Fola Stag and Akinkumi George.