Ishaya Bako’s ‘4th republic’ holds star-studded premiere in Lagos

Celebrities, personalities and politicians in attendance…

One of the most anticipated Nollywood films of 2019, ‘4th Republic’ premiered on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at IMAX, Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki Lagos. The premiere played out the election theme with PVCs, ballot boxes, and election staff as ushers. With a dress code themed ‘Your Excellency,’ the stars and guests explored the inauguration-themed dress code in full force.

Members of the cast and crew; Kate Henshaw, Enyinna Nwigwe, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Sani Muazu, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Bimbo Manuel,Yakubu Mohammed were joined by star guests Sola Sobowale, Waje, Tope Oshin,Chigul, Omojuwa, Kehinde Bankole, Linda Osifo, Lilian Afegbai, Denrele Edun and many more were in attendance at the Sunday night premiere.

Directed by Ishaya Bako, 4th Republic is woven around a rigged election, violence and an intense election tribunal to claim the seat of governor from a corrupt incumbent.

“The feedback has truly surpassed our expectations,” Director Ishaya Bako explained. “I am very grateful to everyone for their turnout at premiere, we can’t wait for everyone to finally see our movie April 12,” he added.

After her campaign manager Sikiru (Jide Attah) turns up dead, gubernatorial aspirant Mabel King (Kate Henshaw) challenges the victory of the incumbent, Idris Sani (Sani Mu’azu) for her mandate. King is supported by her aide Ike (Eyinna Nwigwe), and Sikiru’s daughter Bukky (Linda Ejiofor) while Sani’s associate St. James (Bimbo Manuel) and Ike’s Law School rival, Danladi (Yakubu Mohammed) try to take down witnesses.

The plot mimics Nigeria’s current political situation; a presidential election marred by allegations of rigging, pockets of violence across the country and an aggrieved presidential candidate, in court for his mandate. It is out nationwide April 12.

‘4th Republic’ is written by Emil B. Garuba and Zainab Omaki. The film is co-produced by Griot Studios Ltd. and Amateur Heads Productions with Bem Pever, Ishaya Bako, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju and Ummi A. Yakubu serving as Producers. The film is funded by grants from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA). 4th Republic was shot on location in Abuja, Lokoja and Lagos. It is distributed by FilmOne Distribution. With an Abuja premiere on the 11th on April at the Dunes centre, 4th Republic is out April 12 across Nigerian cinemas nationwide.

 

 

