The Late 5: Nigeria leading in cyber policing in West Africa – Buhari; Oyetola seeks Court of Appeal in Osun | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Supreme Court strikes Magnus Abe’s notice of amendment

The Supreme Court has struck out the notice of amendment filed by Senator Magnus Abe on the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State. In a unanimous judgment read on Monday by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Mohammed, the apex court dismissed the application on the ground that it lacks merit.

The court also noted that the suit is incompetent and a gross violation of order 2 rule 8 of the supreme court rules.

Nigeria leading in cyber policing in West Africa – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on world leaders to come up with proposals to create a digital world that is accessible, inclusive and safe to all. Buhari decried the use of the cyberspace to manipulate elections.

He said Nigeria has taken the lead in cyber policing in West Africa, working with regional and global partners. In his keynote speech at the 2019 Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai on Monday, Buhari said a certain level of regulation was needed to preserve the integrity of the digital economy.

Oyetola seeks Court of Appeal in Osun

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday threw his weight behind the call for the establishment of a Court of Appeal Division in the state.

He spoke in Osogbo during the commencement of the special sitting of the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, holden at the High Court of Justice in Osogbo. The two-week programme is meant to enable the appellate court to attend to the many pending cases before the Justices emanating from Osun.

Nigeria signs $523,823 TA agreement with Islamic Devt. Bank

Nigeria has signed a $523,823 (N185,957,165 million) Technical Assistant Agreement grant with the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) Group in Marrakesh, Morocco. The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Paul Abechi.

According to the statement, the minister signed the agreement on behalf of the Nigerian Government while and President of the ISDB Group, Dr Bandar Hajjar, signed on behalf of the group.