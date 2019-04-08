The YNaija Cover – the 8th of April

Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija:
Former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu is seriously ill, and Twitter is giving it all the publicity it deserves
Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija:
Former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu is seriously ill, and Twitter is giving it all the publicity it deserves
Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.
Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija: The Late 5: Police release identities of alleged killers of ...
Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija: Nigerians on Twitter are campaigning again on #EndSARS after ...
Follow the link to read the story on YNaija: Ahmadu Fintiri defeats Governor Bindow of Adamawa; hands ...
Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija: Just In: Court revokes Nnamdi Kanu’s bail; orders ...
Leave a reply