Today’s Noisemakers: Dami Elebe, Sandra Ezekwesili, Reno Omokri, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Today’s roll-out has us laughing over the callousness of Jamaican men and its Nigerian version (yuck!), political soundbites, and the truly sad nature of Christian Chukwu‘s ailing health.

Nigerians are the most horrible copy cats. Everything you see copy. Except human rights. https://t.co/uBEzQaCdNn — I’M A BAD BITCH,YOU CAN’T KILL ME😎 (@chubbiedivah) April 8, 2019

LOL. Jamaican men are just Yoruba demons they shipped out early. What is that wicked thread? — Written By (@DamiElebe) April 8, 2019





What lessons did Nigeria learn from herself, a country so divided it killed (with guns and starvation) millions of her citizens who simply wanted to secede because she failed to protect them when they were being massively killed to begin with, and then cheat them after the war? https://t.co/pkZLcNdP1S — Sandra Ezekwesili (@SEzekwesili) April 8, 2019

I sympathise with Zamfara over killings that are now part of daily life there. But Zamfara’s woes are somewhat self inflicted. For 4 years, @MBuhari was unable to help them, yet they reelected him and are now crying for help. Zamfara saw help but rejected it on February 23, 2019. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 8, 2019

Some people trying to down play the illegal mining going on in Zamfara. Guys I want you all to know that the gold deposit in Zamfara can turn Nigeria into Dubai but for now let the Generals keep it to themselves. APC Leaders are known for incompetence like Yari like Buhari — Emancipation 🔴 (@Rapture0077) April 8, 2019

Am not contributing money for anyone that fail to save and have adequate plans for their old age. Christian Chukwu was a top athlete and a coach. He was paid in different currencys. What happened to all his money? They government should fund him shikena. — Mz Bordeaux (@honeysofine) April 8, 2019

Funny how the Government have no Health & other plans for our retired athletes & Veterans that has done us proud as a country. Should the likes of Christian Chukwu, Baba Suwe, Agbako & more be crying and dying in pains before something is done? Public donation is an insult biko. — ÌYÁLÓDE AMERICA ❁ 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@figure8kemi) April 8, 2019

About the Christian Chukwu health condition and amount needed to treat him, that’s way less than an infinitesimal % of what politicians swindle daily but both of them served this country.

Lets be wise in this country and start taking care of ourselves and our future — Dr. ND (@daymokrat) April 8, 2019