It is time women in Igbo land to have their #MeToo moment

Igbo

If you have been following the news from Nigeria, then you have most certainly heard about the #ArewaMetoo movement. Inspired the sexual assault and rape of underaged girls in Kaduna, Kano and Abuja, women across Arewa (the traditionally Muslim North) began to share their stories about how prominent Northern families have hidden the indiscretions of their children, how politicians have abused their influence to sexually assault young women and how the culture continues to perpetuate misogyny and violence against women. The #ArewaMetoo movement is only the most recent of a wave of pushback by young women against sexual assault, violence and patriarchal structures that enforce them. Maybe it is time for women who live in South-East Nigeria to join in on the conversation.

READ MORE FROM EDWIN OKOLO: To solve a problem like Nigeria, you need an Andela

Last week Thursday in the town of Umuoli Ikpem, in Imo state, a 16-year-old SS3 student Chibuzo Ohaneme stabbed his classmate Olamma Ekwebelem multiple times, leading to her to death. The suspect had been trying to coerce Olamma to enter into a relationship with him and had ignored her many attempts to dissuade him. Olamma even went as far as informing her parents that she was being harassed by Chibuzo and her parents stepped in to ask him to leave her alone. Furious that she would involve her family and deny him in such a public way, Chibuzo stalked Olamma, ambushed her when she was alone and violently assaulted her.

The death of a 16-year-old at the hands of her classmate is a tragedy so profound, it should move all of us to act. It is well known that in South East Nigeria, the culture positions women as property with girls as young as 13 being courted for marriage by significantly older men. It is not uncommon for men to ‘pay’ brideprice for underaged girls without their consent and groom them for eventual marriage. This doesn’t even mention the culture when sons are prioritized and girls are valued only for the monetary value they will bring in marriage. It is that culture that made Chibuzo Ohaneme so entitled to Olamma Ekwebelem’s affections that he felt justified in pursuing her even when he knew she had no interest in him. It is that culture that made him feel entitled enough to take her life.

One life is more than enough for us to demand a reckoning. Eastern Nigeria needs its own #NdiIgboMetoo moment.

 

 

“The suspect stabbed the victim in her stomach and she died. As I speak to you, the case file and the suspect have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Owerri, for further investigation.”

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Edwin Okolo is an author and journalist who has worked with YNaija, TheNativemag and the Naked Convos.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 20, 2019

The spirit of homosexuality was burnt out in this Facebook user, as part of efforts to prove that straight people are stupid

A Facebook user on Tuesday has revealed that his family took him to a church to burn out the spirit ...

Vincent Desmond March 10, 2019

Akwaeke Emezi accepting their Women’s prize nomination is not your chance to scapegoat them

When Akwaeke Emezi wrote and released their autofiction debut novel Freshwater, I wonder if they knew it would come to ...

Chisom Mbama February 21, 2019

The SSMPA bill should not affect how Nigerian healthcare treats the LGBT community

In Nigeria, 201 the Same sex marriage prohibition (SSMP) being bill passed into the law in Nigeria, with a 14-year ...

Bernard Dayo February 18, 2019

Bisi Alimi got death threats on Twitter for inviting the LGBTQ community in Nigeria to a free public speaking training

Because anything that remotely looks like homosexuality sends homophobic Nigerians into a seizure of rage, and looking stupid while at ...

Bernard Dayo February 17, 2019

Davido couldn’t argue logically with a woman who criticized him over his politics and so he had to slut-shame her

Following yesterday’s postponement of the presidential polls by INEC, Nigerians have been weighed down by despair, hopelessness and further disillusioned. ...

Bernard Dayo February 17, 2019

We have just learned that Jussie Smollett reportedly paid two Nigerian brothers to stage his attack

Ever since Empire star Jussie Smollett reportedly became the victim of a racist, homophobic attack last month, the story has ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail