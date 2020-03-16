Coronavirus robbery attempt, Sharing romantic partners in Lagos | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

omo forget y’all are sharing partners in this lagos — Temi (@Temilaade) March 16, 2020

Thanks for reminding us.

2.

Sanwo-Olu is running Lagos state like a side hustle. — Anomnézè… (@sochiblaise) March 16, 2020

As he should.

3.

Graduates of Microbiology that are supposed to be making research on this corona virus are now tailors and make up artist. 🥴 — ZEELUX (@david_zeelux) March 16, 2020

This is Nigeria for you.

4.

Since morning, i am in the Bank coughing, thinking that people will run make I carry money, but no body is moving 😭😐😏 — 𝚬mm𝘆⸤ᥱ𝞆™ MUFC 🇳🇬🔴 (@Emmylexxz) March 16, 2020

Maybe you should try this Italy.

5.

Used to remember when Nigeria claimed to be the giant of Africa now all we have is crude oil and strike — blank story (@DhopeJosh) March 16, 2020

And Wizkid and Davido.

6.

I thought we joined Twitter for fun but some of you are meeting and having sex behind our back. It’s not fair oo — Alhaji Blobz👳 (@iamblobz) March 16, 2020

Get used to it bro.

7.

*call Uber* Me: Hello, please where are you? I’m in a hurry. Him:…*eating* you can hear my mouth is moving. Come and join me. 😑 — Renike (@iamrenike) March 16, 2020

After he drops you off at your destination, give him one star.