Count down to the Funny by Nature 2017 comedy show by Honeytongue Entertainment

Guess what’s happening this weekend, It is the Honeytongue Entertainment’s Funny by Nature 2017 comedy show which will be holding at Excellence Hotel, Ogba, Lagos State.

It will be the comedy show of a lifetime with special GUEST performances from top comedians including Koffi, Akpororo, Omo BABA, Teju Babyface, Bash, Mike Abdul and many others.

Date: August 20, 2017

Time: 3pm

Tickets for the show are now available online at www.iamhoneytongue.com

Single: #3,000

Couple: #5,000

Kings Table Seat: #200,000

#HoneytongueFunnyByNature2017

BE THERE!!!