Count down to the Funny by Nature 2017 comedy show by Honeytongue Entertainment

Guess what’s happening this weekend, It is the Honeytongue Entertainment’s Funny by Nature 2017 comedy show which will be holding at Excellence Hotel, Ogba, Lagos State.
It will be the comedy show of a lifetime with special GUEST performances from top comedians including Koffi, Akpororo, Omo BABA, Teju Babyface, Bash, Mike Abdul and many others.
Date: August 20, 2017
Time: 3pm
Tickets for the show are now available online at www.iamhoneytongue.com
Single: #3,000
Couple: #5,000
Kings Table Seat: #200,000
#HoneytongueFunnyByNature2017
BE THERE!!!
