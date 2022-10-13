Court discharges Nnamdi Kanu and clears him of terrorism charges

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been cleared of terrorism charges by the Appeal Court in Abuja.

Kanu petitioned the Court of Appeal to dismiss the allegations of terrorism levied against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu had objected to the ruling of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which required him to respond to seven of the fifteen counts of terrorism against him.

He pleaded with the appellate court to dismiss all charges against him and release him on several grounds.

The leader of IPOB stated that the alleged offenses did not occur in Nigeria.

A 3-person panel of Justices led by Justice Hanatu Sankey discharged Kanu.

Kanu’s primary attorney, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed the verdict.

In a tweet, Ejiofor wrote: “Appeal allowed, MNk discharged and acquitted.

“Appeal allowed , Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi KANU, discharged and acquitted. We have won! Victory victory victory victory.”

