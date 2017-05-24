Court grants ex-NNPC DG Yakubu leave for UK medical trip

Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu has been granted leave to travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatment by a Federal High Court In Abuja on Wednesday, Punch reports.

Prosecuting counsel, Ben Ikani who did not oppose the application urged the court to release the passport to the defendant’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN).

Trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed granted the application and also ordered that the defendant’s surety must depose to an affidavit of liability if the ex-NNPC GMD failed to return to Nigeria to attend his trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had discovered $9.7m and £74,000 stashed in a huge fireproof safe in a house belonging to Yakubu in a slum in Kaduna.

Yakubu is being charged with fraud and false declaration of assets.