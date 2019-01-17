Court issues order against arraignment of CJN Onnoghen, suspends trial till Jan. 28

A Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the restraining order against the arraignment and trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen to January 28.

In a ruling by Justice N. E. Maha on Thursday, the court ordered a fresh service of the court summons to the respondents after a counsel representing the respondents told the court that his client had not been served, and asked that the date of service be included in the proof of service before the next hearing.

Ms Maha adjourned the matter and ruled that the order for parties to maintain status quo, still stands.

The development comig hours after a Federal High Court and National Industrial Court both in Abuja restrained the CCT from proceeding with the arraignment of CJN pending the determination of two different suits before them, means that the scheduled arraignment of the CJN on January 22 at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), may have to be suspended, pending further directives.

A legal source who spoke to PR Nigeria on Wednesday however says the order of both courts may not be binding on the tribunal since they are courts of coordinate jurisdiction which by law have equal powers.

