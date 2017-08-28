Court orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani’s N7.6bn

A Federal High Court in Lagos has approved the permanent forfeiture of N7,646,700,000, linked to former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the funds were illegally kept in Sterling Bank.

The EFCC on Monday told Justice Chuka Obiozor that the N7.6bn was part of the $153,310,000, Alison-Madueke allegedly siphoned from the coffers of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2014.

It added that the funds were kept in in three banks.

It urged the court to order Sterling Bank to release to the federal government the said sum still in its custody.

Obiozor granted a permanent order for the seizure of the funds.