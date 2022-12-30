Court remands ASP Vandi to Ikoyi jail for murder of Bolanle Raheem

Police Officer ASP Drambi Vandi has been remanded after being charged with the murder of Omobolanle Raheem, a female lawyer and real estate consultant who was shot dead on Christmas Day in the Ajah neighborhood of Lagos State.

After the state government of Lagos presented murder charges against the defendant, Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun remanded him.

In the case of Raheem’s murder, Lagos State Attorney General Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, has filed a single count charge against ASP Drambi Vandi.

In court, the Attorney General requested the defendant’s remand under the provisions of Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos, 2015.

He explained to the Chief Magistrate that detention was necessary so that police could complete their investigation.

The Magistrate approved the defendant’s plea to be remanded to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, and she also directed that a copy of the case file be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Jide Martins, for consultation.

She put off making a decision until January 30, 2023, so she could consult with an attorney.

You’ll recall that the allegedly intoxicated cop got into a confrontation with the Bolanle husband, who was behind the wheel, and refused to let him go despite pleas from his fellow officers.

While Bolanle’s husband was searching for a parking spot, the police opened fire on their car, striking the deceased woman in the chest. She was allegedly killed instantly.

