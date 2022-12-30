Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ ranks no.1 on the Most Viewed Music Video of 2022 List

Rema, an Afrobeats superstar, has topped YouTube’s 2022 Most Viewed Nigerian Music Videos with his smash tune, “Calm Down.”

Dataleum, a prominent data intelligence and digital eco-system company, produced the list and made it public on Friday.

According to the list, which tallied the views of all the official music videos uploaded to YouTube in 2022, Rema’s “Calm Down” clip received close to 300 million.

Next up came Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” which has over 140 million views, followed by Kizz Daniel’s “Buga,” which has 107 million views.

Pheelz’s “Finesse” starring BNXN had 61 million views, while Burna Boy’s “For My Hand” featuring Ed Sheeran ranked fourth with 70 million.

As the only female artist in the top ten, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ placed sixth with 53.1 million YouTube views.

Bandana (Fireboy ft. Asake), 44 million; Overloading (Mavin All Stars), 44 million; Sungba remix (Asake ft. Burna Boy), 35 million; and No Wahala remix (1da Banton ft. Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage) with 53 million are also on the list.

